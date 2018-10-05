Quebec MNA Guy Ouellette ousted from the Quebec Liberal Party caucus

Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette has been ousted from his party’s caucus, Liberal caucus president Filomena Rotiroti announced Friday.

“Mr. Ouellette had the chance this morning to explain himself to the caucus, instead he chose to send a letter,” Rotiroti said.

The caucus president explained she read the letter to party members and following that, they made the “unanimous” decision to oust the MNA-elect for Chomedey.

READ MORE: Couillard defends Liberal candidate who allegedly leaked info to rivals

Rotiroti did not reveal the contents of the letter to the media, saying it was Ouellette’s decision to make the information public.

Ouellette — a former provincial police officer turned politician — was accused of providing the Coalition Avenir Quebec with incriminating information about someone the Liberals had nominated to a public-service post in 2016.

CAQ Leader François Legault confirmed the tip came from Ouellette.

READ MORE: Guy Ouellette testifies in corruption trial

Earlier this year, Ouellette denied playing a role in media leaks about UPAC, Quebec’s permanent anti-corruption investigation unit, under oath while testifying in the corruption case against former party members Nathalie Normandeau and Marc-Yvan Côté in Quebec City.

The politician was arrested last October by the anti-corruption unit, but never charged.

As for Ouellette’s future, Rotiroti replied that Chomedey still has an MNA. “He was elected by the citizens, by democracy, he remains MNA for Chomedey.”

Ouellete won his seat in the October 1 provincial election with 52.68 per cent of the popular vote.

With files from The Canadian Press and Raquel Fletcher.