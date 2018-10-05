Top three things to do the weekend of October 6

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Grab an extra layer and head out the door to any — or all — of these fun weekend events.

1. Expect the unexpected

The unexpected is precisely what fans have come to expect, when it comes to Cirque du Soleil.

Even if you’ve had the pleasure of attending previous performances, Cirque’s new show ‘Crystal’ will blow your mind from start to stunning finish.

Bringing trapeze artists, aerialists and acrobats to the ice was a concept that was, in the beginning, difficult for even the performers to wrap their heads around.

“It was a big challenge and I like challenges so I was like ‘I will try it!’ but definitely I was wondering if it was even possible,” said Danica Gagnon Plamondon, a swinging trapeze specialist.

Not only is it possible — it’s magnificent. And it has some particularly special touches Winnipeg fans will love.

‘Crystal’ runs until Sunday at Bell MTS Place and you should click here for tickets before they sell out.

2. Walk on the exotic side

The Manitoba Reptile Breeder’s Expo slithers into the Sunova Centre in West St. Paul Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event is bringing in top breeders from all across Manitoba for a convenient one-stop-shop so you can find your perfect reptilian family member.

WATCH: Meet Steve Rempel from Prairie Exotics and his reptilian friends

The Expo first opened its doors in 2007 and is run by 3 friends who have a deep passion and knowledge for reptile-keeping and breeding.

“Whether you’re looking to get a new pet this weekend or in the future, it’s a great way to meet different breeders, learn about the different animals and see what might fit for your family, or what to avoid as well, ” said Steve Remple from Prairie Exotics.

Weekend passes are $15; daily passes are $10. Kids 12 and under get in free.

More details are available on their website.

3. This is Halloween

Although the weather this month has felt more like winter than fall — now is the perfect time to catch the Halloween spirit.

Every Saturday and Sunday in October, you can fight, or fear, for your life at the 4th annual Fear 4 Your Life Winnipeg event.

A warning though, according to their website, the event has actually made people cry. Tears. Of. Fear.

WATCH: Fear Winnipeg might make you cry

Fear is recommended for those 16 or older.

Organizers call it “the scariest event in Manitoba” and it’s bone-chilling from the get-go.

You buy your tickets online. Pick your poison: zombie chase, saw-inspired experience, murder mystery or coffin escape, and they contact you with the time and location.

Over 25,000 brave people attend each year.

A portion of the proceeds will go to help the folks at Siloam Mission, so proceed at your own risk and grab your tickets here.

Have a great weekend everyone!