Global Citizen launches She Is Equal campaign in Canada with Montreal

Global Citizen says She Is Equal.

The humanitarian organization will launch the She Is Equal campaign, which works to “galvanize citizens around the world to take a stand for women’s health, equality, and empowerment”, with a Montreal event on Oct. 11.

Global Citizen Unplugged: She Is Equal is a free-ticketed event with Canadian recording artist Nikki Yanofsky, the Choeur Maha feminist choir, and slam poet Emma Hason.

“This record is about really embracing who you are and standing up for yourself,” Yanofsky said about her new studio album Big Mouth. “I’ve found my voice, I’ve found my sound, and now I’m here with a purpose and I’m ready to roar.”

Author and filmmaker Lea Clermont-Dio and Olympic figure skater Joannie Rochette are also scheduled to participate.

“The evening will convene changemakers, leaders and artists who are passionate about gender equality and women’s and girls’ health in Canada and around the world for inspiring conversation and performances,” Global Citizen said in a press release.

Global Citizen will seek to secure commitments and announcements valued at US$500 million by the end of 2018. The money is expected to impact 20 million women and girls worldwide through “health and reproductive rights, economic empowerment, education, access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and by tackling gender discrimination, hunger and malnutrition.”

Limited tickets are available via here and are free before Oct. 10.