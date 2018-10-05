Canada
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in London

Malls, supermarkets and most retail stores will be closed on Monday.

It’s time to stock up for the long weekend, here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Closed

  • Banks and credit unions
  • The Beer Store and the LCBO
  • Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount malls will all be closed
  • Major grocery stores and most smaller retailers
  • Government offices and services
  • Pharmacies and walk-in clinics vary by location

Open

  • The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule
  • The Labatt Beer Store
  • Select pharmacies and walk-in clinics

