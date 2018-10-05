What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in London

It’s time to stock up for the long weekend, here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
Closed
- Banks and credit unions
- The Beer Store and the LCBO
- Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount malls will all be closed
- Major grocery stores and most smaller retailers
- Government offices and services
- Pharmacies and walk-in clinics vary by location
READ MORE:
Advance polls open in London Thursday
Open
- The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule
- The Labatt Beer Store
- Select pharmacies and walk-in clinics
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.