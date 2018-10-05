What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in London

It’s time to stock up for the long weekend, here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Closed

Banks and credit unions

The Beer Store and the LCBO

Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount malls will all be closed

Major grocery stores and most smaller retailers

Government offices and services

Pharmacies and walk-in clinics vary by location

Open

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule

The Labatt Beer Store

Select pharmacies and walk-in clinics