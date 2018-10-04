Advance polls open in London Thursday

Thursday marks the first opportunity for Londoners to cast their ballot early for the municipal election.
Residents living anywhere in the city can take part in advance polls being held at Western University and Fanshawe College.
Though a voter notification card will make the process faster, all residents are asked to bring is a form of ID with their name and address on it.
Residents without a piece of ID are still encouraged to come to the advance poll, where they can fill out some forms and go through a process to get added to the voters’ list.
READ MORE: ‘Ranked ballot roadshow’ to teach Londoners about city’s new voting system
Aside from the convenience of getting voting out of the way, city clerk Cathy Saunders said voting in advance gives residents plenty of time to get informed about ranked ballots.
“We have information there and we have poll supervisors and workers that have been trained on the ranked ballots, so they will be able to assist the voter and explain the ranked choice to them,” she said. “The voting does tend to be spread out a bit more than on voting day, so there would be more opportunity to speak to staff. We, of course, will be there doing everything we can on voting day, but voting day does tend to be busier, that’s for sure.”
Voters now have the option to rank a first, second, and third choice for mayor and ward councillor when casting their ballot, but choosing not to rank their choices does not spoil their ballot.
READ MORE: Percentage of female candidates in London’s municipal election dips slightly
Voters should note that the election of school board trustees will not be a ranked-choice vote.
Advance polling locations will be available to any eligible voters from 10 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday’s advance polls are being held in the basement of Western University’s UCC building across from the bookstore, and just outside the Oasis lounge inside Fanshawe College.
The dates and locations of additional advance polls are:
Saturday, October 6
London City Hall
Malls: Northland, White Oaks, Westmount
Libraries: East London, Masonville, Sherwood Forest, Cherryhill
Tuesday, October 9
London City Hall
Wednesday, October 10
London City Hall
Thursday, October 11
London City Hall
Malls: Northland, White Oaks, Westmount
Libraries: East London, Masonville, Sherwood Forest, Cherryhill
London Health Sciences Centre: Victoria and University Hospital
Friday, October 12
London City Hall
Saturday, October 13
London City Hall
Malls: Northland, White Oaks, Westmount
Libraries: East London, Masonville, Sherwood Forest, Cherryhill
More information can be found on the city’s website.
In the last election in 2014, 16,184 voters cast their ballot in advance polls. That accounted for 14.46 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.
Municipal election day is Oct. 22.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.