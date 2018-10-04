RCMP search for suspect who allegedly exposed himself near St. Albert school
Police are asking the public for help as they try to track down a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman near a St. Albert elementary school.
St. Albert RCMP issued a news release on Thursday in which they asked for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a woman was approaching Leo Nickerson Elementary School as she walked along Cunningham Road when she noticed a man coming from the direction of a playground.
“Then he exposed his genitals to her,” the RCMP said. “The lady quickly left the area and reported the incident to the police a few days later.”
The suspect is described as being about five-foot-five and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
