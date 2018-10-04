Crime
Drug dealer who sold MDMA that killed Port Coquitlam 13-year-old pleads guilty

The drug dealer who sold the MDMA that killed a 13-year-old girl last year has pleaded guilty to trafficking.

New Westminster police say the dealer, who cannot be named because they are a minor, pleaded guilty to a single count of trafficking a controlled substance on Sept. 24.

The teen girl died in July 2017, after she and a friend bought drugs from a street-level dealer at the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster.

The girls were on their way home to Port Coquitlam when the victim went into medical distress.

She later died in Royal Columbian Hospital, and toxicology results confirmed her death was the result of an MDMA overdose, according to police.

Police arrested the suspect in August 2017.

The girl’s death was the second fatal overdose involving a teenager in New Westminster in a three-month period last year.

Last May, 16-year-old Angel Loyer-Lawrence died of an MDMA overdose.

Charges were stayed against the accused drug dealer in that case in August.

