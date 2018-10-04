22-year-old Regina man faces charges regarding multiple business robberies

A Regina man is facing numerous charges in relation to an investigation into a series of robberies in spring 2018.

Charges against 22-year-old Trenton Laliberty include nine counts of armed robbery using a firearm, 10 counts of a disguise with intent and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Regina police investigated the robberies from March 2018 to May 2018, where a disguised man carrying a gun would walk into a business, typically a lounge or a restaurant, and demand cash.

These events happened throughout the city including multiples time on Victoria Avenue East and Albert Street.

Laliberty made his first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.