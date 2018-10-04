First week of October brings snow and record-breaking cold to Sask.

After a blast of snow this week, Saskatchewan saw temperatures plummet to record-breaking lows on Thursday morning.

An intense low-pressure system delivered two blasts of heavy snow to the Prairies this week.

The hardest hit areas in Alberta recorded 60 centimetres of snowfall, Saskatchewan measured over 10 cm and Manitoba had closer to 15 cm.

Behind the snow storms, a ridge of high pressure developed, pulling cold, arctic air into the Prairies.

Regina dipped to -6.4°C, the coldest the city has been in 175 days.

Eleven communities in Saskatchewan woke up to record-breaking cold Thursday morning.

Prince Albert broke a century old record as the mercury dropped to -11.8°C.

Below are the record-breaking temperatures recorded Thursday morning:

Prince Albert

New record: -11.8°C

Old record: -10.6°C in 1898

Coronach

New record: -10.9°C

Old record: -8.0°C in 1988

Meadow Lake

New record: -10.5°C

Old record: -8.8°C in 2000

Melfort

New record: -10.3°C

Old record: -7.6°C in 2000

Rockglen

New record: -9.3°C

Old record: -4.4°C in 2012

Wynyard

New record: -9.2°C

Old record: -7.9°C in 2000

La Ronge

New record: -9.1°C

Old record: -6.1°C in 1974

Waskesiu Lake

New record: -9.1°C

Old record: -4.8°C in 2005

Hudson Bay

New record: -8.6°C

Old record: -7.8°C in 1968

Swift Current

New record: -8.1°C

Old record: -7.8°C in 1952

Yorkton

New record: -8.1°C

Old record: -7.9°C in 2000

Another blast of heavy snow is in the forecast overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

The bulk of the snow is expected to hit southeastern Saskatchewan.

More moisture is expected for southern Saskatchewan towards the end of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

