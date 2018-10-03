Regina and area wakes up to winter wonderland

Regina and most of southern Saskatchewan has been hit with a blast of winter in early October.

According to Environment Canada Regina and area has received around two centimeters of snow throughout the morning and the snow should end around the lunch hour.

Tonight the temperature will drop to minus nine, and with the windchill it will feel more like minus 14.

The Highway Hotline is reporting that winter driving conditions exists on all roads throughout southern Saskatchewan.

One person posted on Social Media that an ambulance flipped over on Highway 2 between Assininboia and Moose Jaw.

In Alberta conditions are much worse with the Calgary area being slammed with nearly 40 centimeters of snow and stranding travelers on the Trans-Canada highway for hours.

Before travelling today check the highway hotline before heading out on the roads in your area.

