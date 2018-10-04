$1.8M London home up for grabs in fall edition of Dream Lottery

A $1.8-million home in southwest London is up for grabs in the fall edition of the Dream Lottery, which kicked off Thursday morning.

When the grand prize winner is announced, they’ll have the option between the Millstone Silverleaf Dream Home, a Tricar Azue Dream Condo and $500,000 cash, or the $1-million cash prize.

“Every dollar raised by the is project stays in London,” emphasized St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation president and CEO Michelle Campbell.

READ MORE: 25 current, former Fanshawe College employees hit jackpot in Dream Lottery

What does the inside of the $1.8M dream home look like for the fall edition of @dreamit_winit in #ldnont? Michelle Campbell, head of @SJHCFoundation, gives us a tour of the second floor. The lottery officially launched this morning. pic.twitter.com/SyeSOKE13k — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 4, 2018

“We don’t fund care outside of this particular area, and every dollar raised stays in our community. I think that’s a really important point.”

The money from the tickets, which are now on sale, goes towards the London Health Sciences Foundation, the Children’s Health Foundation, and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Campbell says the funds are “critical,” because it goes towards medical technology, research discovery, and clinical care improvements that aren’t supported by taxpayer dollars.

READ MORE: Ultimate grand prize winner receives keys to Dream Home in north London

“There’s a lot that we’ve been able to do in London, medically, because of this lottery.”

The past two Dream Lotteries sold out. If all tickets are sold by the early bird deadline of midnight Nov. 29, the early bird draw and final draw will happen before Christmas on Dec 13 and will be announced the following day.

Two tickets for the lottery sell for $50; six will set you back $100. And if you want to splurge for 16, the cost is $250. People can head to the Dream Lottery website for more information.