Back-on-track Blue Bombers seek redemption in rematch with RedBlacks

It was a short practice week for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with just two full practices to prepare for their week 17 contest with the East Division-leading Ottawa RedBlacks.

With back-to-back wins, the Bombers will be looking to match their longest winning streak of the season on Friday in the nation’s capital. And the Bombers certainly haven’t forgotten the 44-21 beatdown they received from the RedBlacks seven weeks ago.

“The first episode of Winnipeg vs. Ottawa didn’t end so well,” defensive back Chris Randle said.

“We’ve been watching it all week. It was like back to the crime scene. They worked masterfully with their system. They got guys who have been in that system for years. Harris is running at a high level, running game is running at a high level. So we’re expecting their best punch. We’ve been focusing on what we did wrong the first time we played them.”

“You don’t get beat by 20 odd points and it’s just one thing,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “There’s a lot of things that could have gone differently for us.”

In their first meeting back in August, RedBlacks running back William Powell rushed for over 100 yards and quarterback Trevor Harris torched the Bombers for 361 yards passing.

The Bombers defence has shown a vast improvement since, allowing just one offensive touchdown in their last three games.

But while they had success with their blitz happy attack in getting after Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly, they won’t necessarily employ the same tactic against Harris.

“You definitely got to go with your match-up, with the system, with the style of play,” Randle said. “And with Trevor Harris, with the run pass options that they have, and the running game they have — just the way they attack us is way different.”

Other than Andrew Harris, receiver Nic Demski has had the most touches on offence this season. And the Bombers’ most active receiver is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out last week.

“I’m feeling good,” Demski said.

“I feel good mentally and physically, so I’m just excited to get back on the field next week.”

