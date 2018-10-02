Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kevin Fogg named CFL top performer after win against Eskimos

Kevin Fogg is one of the Shaw CFL Top Performers thanks to his impressive performance against the Eskimos Saturday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown during the Bombers’ walloping of the Esks 30-3 – after he took a lateral pass 24 yards from Talor Loffler, who nabbed the pickoff.

He then added a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and three tackles to his game. Fogg leads the Bombers with four interceptions so far this season.

The other two top performers include Roughriders QB Zach Collards and Ti-Cats defensive back Don Unamba.

The Bombers are back home Oct. 13 at Investors Group Field against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

