Early morning blaze in Kitchener being investigated as suspicious

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early-morning fire in Kitchener as suspicious.

Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, police and members of the Kitchener Fire Department responded to calls about an industrial fire at a building on Balzer Avenue in Kitchener.

They found the windows and doors damaged and a fire, which firefighters soon extinguished.

There were no injuries in the fire and a damage estimate is still being determined.

A man was seen fleeing the area as the blaze was being extinguished.

Police describe suspect as white, male, about 30 years old, and wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.