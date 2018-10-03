Crime
October 3, 2018 10:27 am

U.S. authorities seize nearly 750 kg of marijuana at Ontario border crossing

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Bluewater Bridge, Sarnia, Ont, Oct. 18, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart
U.S. border officials say they’ve seized nearly 750 kilograms of marijuana at the Canadian border over the past several weeks.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the pot was found in mail shipments entering the U.S. from Canada, but did not provide further details.

They say they found the first shipment of drugs in a mail truck at the Bluewater Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., the border crossing with Sarnia, Ont., on Aug. 28.

A search of the truck turned up 14 packages weighing more than 136 kilograms.

U.S. officials say 63 more packages surfaced over the next 10 days, bringing the total amount of drugs seized to about 748 kilograms.

The Canadian Border Services Agency did not immediately respond to request for comment

U.S. authorities say nearly 750 kg of marijuana was seized in mail shipments.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Global News