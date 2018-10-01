Crime
October 1, 2018 11:07 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 11:08 am

CBSA seizes 20kg of marijuana bound for Denmark and Italy

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canada Border Services Agency announced the seizure of five separate shipments of suspected marijuana, weighing over 20 kilograms, destined for Denmark and Italy.

CBSA
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized more than 20 kilograms of marijuana that was set to be shipped to Europe.

The agency says the pot was hidden across five shipments bound for either Denmark or Italy.

READ MORE: 100 kg of methamphetamine seized at Toronto’s Pearson airport

It says the pot headed for Denmark was hidden in packages of pills and gum.

The exports bound for Italy were allegedly hidden in cereal boxes.

READ MORE: ‘Smuggling sausages in diapers will not work’ Canada Border Services Agency warns

The agency says it seized the marijuana last month and turned it over to the RCMP, but provided no details as to whether an investigation is underway.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced the seizure of five separate shipments of suspected marijuana, weighing over 20 kilograms, destined for Denmark and Italy.

CBSA

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Border Services Agency
CBSA
cereal boxes
Denmark
Europe
Italy
Marijuana
Marijuana Seizure
pills and gum
RCMP
shipped to Europe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News