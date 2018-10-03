Rick Zamperin: Maple Leafs will be Stanley Cup champions

Get ready Maple Leafs fans, this is the year!

Toronto hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena to kick off the 2018-19 NHL season.

There are several NHL experts who are predicting Toronto to win the Stanley Cup this season, and the makers of the NHL 19 video game are thinking along the same lines.

According to a recent computer simulation by the folks at EA Sports, the Maple Leafs are going to be this year’s Stanley Cup champions.

Yes, Leaf fans, the 51-year title drought is coming to an end — thanks to Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Frederik Anderson and company.

EA Sports predicts the Leafs will beat the San Jose Sharks in the Stanley Cup final next spring and says Tavares will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs.

It sounds like a dream season, eh?

It might as well be because the people at EA Sports haven’t had much luck with their simulations coming true.

A history of EA Sports NHL Stanley Cup predictions… NHL19: Leafs over Sharks

NHL18: Bolts over Oilers

NHL17: Preds over Habs

NHL16: Ducks over Habs

NHL15: Ducks over Rangers Reality…

19: TBD

18: Caps over Knights

17: Pens over Preds

16: Pens over Sharks

15: Hawks over Bolts — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) October 2, 2018

Over the last five seasons, their simulations have predicted the New York Rangers, Nashville, Anaheim, Los Angeles and St. Louis would win the Cup — all wrong.

Either way, all I can say is Go Leafs Go!