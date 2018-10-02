Suspect busted for trying to smuggle drugs into detention facility

Regina Police Service prevented an inmate from smuggling drugs into the detention facility last week.

On Sept. 26, a 37-year-old man turned himself in saying he was wanted for breach of curfew. The suspect was taken into custody and placed in a detention cell at RPS headquarters.

Due to the suspicious nature of the individual’s actions, it was suspected he may be hiding drugs on/in himself in order to smuggle them into the Regina Correctional Centre. After investigation, police learned that the suspect was hiding drugs in his body.

The suspect was taken to hospital in order to have the drugs safely removed.

Charges are pending after the conclusion of the investigation.