Toronto Blue Jays GM says he’ll need at least 3 weeks to find new manager

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says he’ll likely need at least three weeks to fill the team’s vacant manager position.

Atkins says team officials are still gathering information on a “vast number” of candidates and talks have already started with others.

He touched on the managerial vacancy today during a wide-ranging season-ending media availability at Rogers Centre.

John Gibbons served as manager this past season but won’t be returning to the position in 2019 as the team continues its rebuild.

The Blue Jays finished in fourth place in the American League East with a 73-89 record.