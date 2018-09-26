John Gibbons not returning as manager of Blue Jays in 2019: reports

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will not be returning to the club for the 2019 season, according to multiple media reports.

The organization is expected to make the announcement official on Wednesday.

It has been rumoured for several weeks that Gibbons would not likely return as the team is headed for a rebuild.

READ MORE: Roberto Osuna booed, John Gibbons cheered as Astros top Blue Jays 4-1

The 56-year-old, who was hired in 2013, is in his second stint as manager of the Blue Jays. He previously held the same position for four seasons between 2004 to 2008.

The Jays play their final home game of the season against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.