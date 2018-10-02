Crime
October 2, 2018 4:02 pm

Thompson RCMP scour river in ongoing search for missing woman

Thompson RCMP took to the Burntwood River in the ongoing search for a missing woman.

RCMP
RCMP in Thompson continue to look for information about a local woman who was first reported missing in May.

The most recent development in the case involved the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team conducting a sonar search on the Burntwood River.

The missing woman, Dianne Bignell, 60, was last seen in the Juniper Street area in Thompson on May 17.  Her jacket was discovered near the river in June, but the search continues.

Dianne Bignell, 60, has been missing since May.

RCMP

Bignell is described as 5’4″ with a heavy build, grey shoulder-length hair, and glasses.

