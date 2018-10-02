Thompson RCMP scour river in ongoing search for missing woman

RCMP in Thompson continue to look for information about a local woman who was first reported missing in May.

The most recent development in the case involved the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team conducting a sonar search on the Burntwood River.

The missing woman, Dianne Bignell, 60, was last seen in the Juniper Street area in Thompson on May 17. Her jacket was discovered near the river in June, but the search continues.

Bignell is described as 5’4″ with a heavy build, grey shoulder-length hair, and glasses.

