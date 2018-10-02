N.S. small claims court orders rental company to pay $5K for “wedding plans gone seriously wrong”

The claimants were the bride and groom.

The defendant was the rental company, set to supply three tents, tables, chairs, linens, dishes, cutlery, a dance floor and other items to a rural property an hour outside of Halifax.

The contract was for about $10,000 and at issue is what an adjudicator calls a case of “wedding plans gone seriously wrong.”

In a written decision released today, Nova Scotia small claims court adjudicator Michael O’Hara has ordered MacFarlands to pay the newlyweds $5,419.

Although the 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding, the adjudicator says that “at its core” it’s a contract case.

O’Hara says the contract called for delivery and set-up of the rental items to take place on a Wednesday last September, yet it was not completed until Friday evening.