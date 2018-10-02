Features
October 2, 2018 2:21 pm

N.S. small claims court orders rental company to pay $5K for “wedding plans gone seriously wrong”

By Staff The Canadian Press
Getty Images
A A

The claimants were the bride and groom.

The defendant was the rental company, set to supply three tents, tables, chairs, linens, dishes, cutlery, a dance floor and other items to a rural property an hour outside of Halifax.

READ: Nova Scotia couple gets married at Tim Hortons where they first met

The contract was for about $10,000 and at issue is what an adjudicator calls a case of “wedding plans gone seriously wrong.”

In a written decision released today, Nova Scotia small claims court adjudicator Michael O’Hara has ordered MacFarlands to pay the newlyweds $5,419.

Although the 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding, the adjudicator says that “at its core” it’s a contract case.

WATCH: New app designed to help self-represented Nova Scotians in small claims court

O’Hara says the contract called for delivery and set-up of the rental items to take place on a Wednesday last September, yet it was not completed until Friday evening.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
MacFarlands
Nova Scotia small claims
Nova Scotia Small Claims Court
small claims
small claims court

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News