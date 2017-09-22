Nova Scotia couple gets married at Tim Hortons where they first met

What started off as a coffee date two years ago came full circle as a couple from Yarmouth, N.S., tied the knot at a local Tim Hortons Saturday.

Meranda Tinkham and Tom Robicheau said their “I dos” in front of friends and family at the Tim Hortons at which Tinkham is an employee.

The couple planned for a casual wedding and the coffee shop seemed like the right spot.

“At first, I was just joking around and said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s get married at a Tim Hortons. And then we decided to do it,” Tinkham told the Chronicle Herald.

On their first date at the same location, Robicheau said he ordered his usual medium triple-triple and Tinkham a tea. On Saturday, there weren’t any ceremonial beverages as they exchanged their vows, but the store stayed open for service to the public and kept serving up drinks and doughnuts during the wedding.

“I think it’s great. Tims is a great symbol. People love Tims and for them to spend their special day with us – we’re overjoyed,” said store owner Mike Cook.

Once Robicheau kissed his bride, the newlyweds drove off in a red antique Mustang with a “Just Married” sign and Tim Hortons coffee cups dangling off the back, but not before posing with an inflatable Timmies coffee cup mascot for some memorable wedding photos.

In 2015, a Lethbridge, Alta., couple got married at a local Tim Hortons (decked in hockey gear, no less) and in 2013, a Winnipeg couple – both Tim Hortons employees – also committed to marriage inside the popular coffee shop.