Saskatoon weather outlook: minus teen wind chills ahead

Minus teen wind chills swing back in as snow slides out.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

Light snow Monday night eased during the early morning hours of Tuesday as mostly cloudy skies lingered through the morning after we dipped back to an overnight low of -2.

Wind chills fell back to -5 to start the day before the mercury pushed up above the freezing mark by three degrees ahead of the noon hour under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the afternoon as we climb up to a daytime high in mid-single digits.

Tuesday night

There is a slight chance of some light flurries at times in the evening as mostly cloudy skies continue overnight and we cool back below freezing by a few degrees.

Wednesday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Wednesday morning in the city under cloudy skies with a swath of snow just south of Saskatoon.

Those clouds will then clear out during the morning for some midday sunshine before another wave rolls in with a slight chance of snow during the day as we warm back up into mid-single digits.

Thursday-Friday

An arctic high pressure system clears skies Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to plunge back to around -8 with wind chills into the mid-minus teens.

Clouds will roll in during the day and stick around with a slight chance of flurries into Friday as we climb up to afternoon highs in mid-single digits.

Thanksgiving long weekend outlook

A mix of sun and cloud kicks off the long weekend on Saturday before more clouds and a chance of flurries moves in Sunday and Thanksgiving Day Monday with afternoon highs staying in mid-single digits.

The Oct. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Pike Lake by Margaret Petty:

