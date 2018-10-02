Downtown Guelph’s West Parkade reopening Oct. 9

There is some much-needed parking relief coming to downtown Guelph with the city announcing the West Parkade will reopen on Oct. 9.

It was shutdown earlier this year for repairs, resulting in the loss of over 500 parking spaces.

READ MORE: Guelph mayoral candidates spar over service reviews

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience while we completed this important structural safety work,” said Jamie Zettle, the city’s parking program manager, in a statement Tuesday.

“We know it wasn’t always easy to find a parking spot downtown over the last few months.”

With the West Parkade reopening, some temporary parking programs the city put in place are now ending.

Shuttle service from the Elizabeth Street lot to Old Quebec Shoppes will end on Friday. The last shuttle will leave Old Quebec at 6 p.m.

Free Saturday parking in the downtown lots will end and drivers will need to pay the $2 flat fee, starting this Saturday, but the city said parking continues to be free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays.

READ MORE: Graffiti in downtown Guelph being investigated as a hate crime

The city is also ending free on-street parking on certain streets outside the downtown core at the end of November.

The city added that staff will monitor the supply of downtown parking and, if required, will extend the on-street parking program past Nov. 30.

A list of affected streets is on the city’s website.