Free evening, weekend parking coming to downtown Guelph

The city of Guelph is offering free parking around the downtown core on evenings and weekends, beginning Saturday.

In a news release on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city said that due to the closure of the West Parkade and the Wilson Street parking lot, free parking will be temporarily made available.

“We know that finding a parking spot in the downtown this summer will be harder with two of our lots closed for construction,” said Jamie Zettle, the city’s program manager of parking. “Opening up our other lots for free evening and weekend parking is one way we’re making it easier for people to visit, shop and eat downtown.”

The free parking will be offered until the West Parkade reopens in the fall.

The Wilson Street parking was gutted earlier this year to make room for a parkade that will feature over 400 spaces. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2019.

The city added that the Baker Street, East Parkade and east surface lots will still require a flat $5 fee during special events, but these lots will be signed during events.