Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie announces re-election bid

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie announced his bid on Tuesday to seek re-election in the fall municipal election

On the first day for candidates to submit their forms to run in the fall municipal election, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie wasted no time in announcing his bid for re-election.

It comes as no surprise, as Guthrie has made it clear for several months that he plans to seek a second term.

“The campaign has started, but the work continues,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday morning. “I’ll focus on local issues and putting Guelph first.”

Guthrie was elected as mayor in 2014, having previously served as councillor in Guelph’s Ward 4 neighbourhood.

Candidates have until July 27 to register for the municipal election, which is on Oct. 22.

CJOY News has reached out to Guthrie for further comment.

— More to come

