London police searching for missing 13 year old boy

A missing 13-year-old boy has prompted a search by London police — and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Jacob Boyce, from Ailsa Craig, was last seen Monday around noon in the area of Richmond Street and Queens Avenue in downtown London.

He’s described as being white, around five-foot-nine, 160 pounds, with dark curly shoulder-length hair. He wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie and greyish-blue jeans.

Boyce’s family, and police, are worried about his welfare.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).