Portage Place meet-up ends in teen assault, armed robbery

Winnipeg police have arrested two teenagers in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street area.

The victim, a 16-year-old, said he met the suspects, who he didn’t know, in a nearby shopping centre.

Once they left the mall, the victim was physically assaulted, sprayed with pepper spray, and had his backpack stolen at gunpoint. He was later taken to hospital in stable condition.

Brock Bentley Mann, 18, faces charges of armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A 17-year-old is facing similar offenses and has been detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

The investigation by the police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

