Donald Trump Jr. says he’s more afraid for his sons than daughters amid #MeToo movement

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Donald Trump Jr. said he is worried more about his sons than his daughters as he says they may one day face false sexual assault accusations.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Trump Jr., who has five children, reflected on the movement and the recent sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Jr. appears to mock sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” he said.

“Who are you scared most for, your sons or daughter?” the interviewer asked.

“Right now, I’d say my sons,” Trump Jr. said.

He also called the Kavanaugh case “political,” accusing it of diminishing from other victims of sexual assault.

“The problem is that for the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims.”

WATCH: Anderson Cooper targets Donald Trump Jr. in rant

Trump Jr. has been vocal amid the Kavanaugh case. Two weeks ago, he posted a picture on Instagram, which appeared to mock Christie Blasey Ford, the California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when both were teenagers. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The photo shows a crumpled-up piece of notebook paper with a scribbled message: “Hi Cindy will you be my girlfriend, Love Bret.” The note has boxes to check for “yes” or “no” and seems to compare Kavanaugh’s accuser to a schoolyard crush.

Trump Jr. also “liked” a tweet from conservative actor James Woods which compared the accusation to a #MeToo “lynching.” Woods later deleted the tweet.

— With files from the Associated Press