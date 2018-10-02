Bissell Centre and Wishbone restaurant team up for Thanksgiving meal drive

Providing a meal for someone in need in Edmonton this Thanksgiving is as simple as sharing a group photo on Instagram.

Bissell Centre is partnering with local restaurant Wishbone to run a photo contest that could lead to up to 200 fresh-made meals being donated to those who really need them.

“Unlike typical contests, this has a charitable aspect,” Devin Komarniski, Bissell’s communications manager, said. “For every submission, a meal goes to a person in need at Bissell Centre so it’s pretty cool.”

The group photo must include the hashtag #HowWeGather and the Instagram handles for Bissell and Wishbone.

“Bissell Centre really relies on the support of people in the community and small businesses that step up,” Komarniski said.

“It means a lot to us, it helps our cause and working with Wishbone is just really encouraging and really great.”

This isn’t the first time the two groups have joined forces. Their first partnership, Too Many Cooks, raised about $10,000 last winter. They’re planning on hosting the event again this year.

“We’re all in this together,” Komarniski said. “When it comes to building community and supporting people with things like food and meals, it takes everybody to come together to do that and it means so much for people who are transitioning out of homelessness.”

And, in case you needed another reason to participate in the HowWeGather photo contest, you could win a family-style dinner for four at Wishbone. Every photo submission is entered into a draw for the tasty grand prize.

But above all that, the campaign hopes to get Edmontonians thinking about Thanksgiving and community.

“This time of year is typically a really isolated time for people,” Komarniski said.

“As it gets cold, they’re already separated from friends and family being on the street, so this campaign is also to raise awareness of the loneliness the comes with homelessness and the opportunity to provide a space where people can come for a meal, connect with others, find resources to help them get out of homelessness and poverty.

“The idea of HowWeGather is the importance of gathering, in general, for everybody,” he added.

“Human connection is so critical to our health and well-being and it’s something that’s separated from most people that are struggling on the street.

“Through providing a meal and an opportunity to connect and a warm space, that gathering we hope brings a better future for people in need.”

The photo contest runs until Oct. 9.

If you’re looking for other ways to support those in need any time of the year — through monetary donations, meals or clothing — visit Bissell Centre’s website.