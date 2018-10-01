2 charged after dangerous driving incident leads to crash in Airdrie

Two of three people arrested following a dangerous driving incident in Airdrie over the weekend have now been charged.

Airdrie RCMP arrested a woman and two men on Sunday after 3:30 a.m. when officers noticed a “suspicious” Dodge Caravan in the CIBC parking lot on Main Street and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle drove away, heading north on Main Street. Police said it was being driven erratically with no headlights on and heading down Township Road 274.

At that point, officers lost track of the van but later spotted the suspect vehicle returning to the city and tried to stop it again.

The van crashed at the end of Canals Boulevard and the driver fled on foot, police said. Two male passengers were arrested on scene.

RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in the driver’s arrest.

Calgarian Sarah McRae, 32, was charged with 12 offences, including:

Breach of undertaking

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Forcible confinement

Obstruction

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

McRae, who is known to police, is in custody and scheduled to appear in Airdrie court on Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old Luke Robinson of Airdrie was charged with five offences, including:

Forcible confinement

Robbery

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Robinson is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

The other man was released from custody with no charges laid.