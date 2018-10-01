North Vancouver strata seeks contempt of court ruling against townhouse-turned-hostel owner

A North Vancouver townhouse owner who has turned her home into a 14-bed hostel is being taken back to court by her strata.

A contempt of court application has been filed against Emily Yu who has named her hostel “The Oasis House.” On top of legal costs and upwards of $34,000 in fines, the strata council is proposing that Yu be removed from her unit and kept away from the complex via a restraining order. The application also states that if Yu disobeys future court orders, the strata should be allowed to sell her property.

It’s been over a year since the strata won a Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) ruling against Yu. She was ordered to immediately stop using her townhome for short-term accommodations less than six months in duration and pay the strata fines. Yu tried to appeal the ruling with the BC Supreme Court but the decision was upheld.

Neighbours claim that forcing the sale of Yu’s townhouse might be the only way to ensure that she does not violate future court orders.

“She promises to comply, then doesn’t,” neighbour Dan Golberg said. “Her pattern of behaviour is exactly why that is a possible outcome and potentially an appropriate one.”

Yu insists she is exempt from the court rulings because renting out her townhome for short-term accommodations is a grandfathered right. She now also denies that her townhome was ever a hostel, despite the term being used several times on her website.

When asked if she plans to continue to rent out her beds for short-term accommodations while undergoing the court process, Yu said she plans to only rent to family and friends for now.

The City of North Vancouver has also filed a petition of injunction against Yu, claiming she is in violation of municipal bylaws. Yu has responded by disputing all of the city’s claims.

The City of North Vancouver is working on its response, which is expected to be filed in the coming weeks.