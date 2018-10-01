Sarah Palin’s son Track repeatedly hit woman on the head: court documents

Court documents say Track Palin hit a female acquaintance in the head after telling her that she couldn’t leave his house in Alaska.

An affidavit by Alaska State Troopers says the woman told them that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin‘s oldest son took her phone when she said she’d call the police if she didn’t let her leave his house Friday night.

READ MORE: Sarah Palin livid after being tricked into interview with Sacha Baron Cohen

She says she made it to her car but Track Palin followed her and “was on top of her, hitting her in the head.”

The document says they wrestled over the phone and that he let her go after she screamed for help. A trooper says her arm had small scratches and the back of her head and neck were red.

WATCH: Sarah Palin gets angry over question about her son’s arrest during “Today” show interview

Troopers arrived and say Palin told them that the two were arguing and any injuries she had she did to herself.

The 29-year-old is in jail facing misdemeanor charges including assault.