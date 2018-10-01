Hamilton man arrested in so-called ‘romance scam’

A 35-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in a so-called “romance scam.”

Halton police began an investigation into the alleged scam last week and determined that over a 16-month online courtship, the victim was defrauded of a significant amount of money by the accused.

Paulo Egbobawaye has been arrested on several charges including identity fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

He will appear in court on Oct. 30.

For additional information on prevalent scams, refer to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Website.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who may be the victim of another “romance scam,” is urged to contact Det. Const. Sarah Rudall of Regional Fraud Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 8742.