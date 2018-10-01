Canada
Police ask for help locating missing 31-year-old Hamilton man

Peter Delconte was last seen in the area of Main Street East and Sherman Ave.

Hamilton Police Service
Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing Hamilton man.

The family of 31-year-old Peter Delconte say they haven’t heard from since last Wednesday.

He was last seen in the area of Main Street East and Sherman Ave Sunday afternoon.

Peter Delconte is described as six feet tall, 175 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and facial hair.

