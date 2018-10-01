Halifax Water repairing broken water main at intersection of Summer St. and Sackville St.
Halifax Water is currently repairing a broken water main at the intersection of Summer and Sackville streets.
The break was first noticed after water began seeping through the pavement.
The utility says its repairs will result in stop-and-go traffic as part of the delays.
There are no estimates when water service will be restored to the area.
