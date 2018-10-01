Signage for new NSLC Cannabis store revealed

Nova Scotians wanting to legally purchase cannabis in Halifax will be treated to a brand new sign come Oct. 17, when recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada.

The new piece of advertising was revealed at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp.’s (NSLC) new location on Clyde Street in Halifax on Monday.

The signage should look familiar to anyone who has purchased alcohol at an NSLC outlet, though it comes with the addition of “Cannabis” in a cursive font.

“The design fits the overall look and feel of the NSLC and integrates well with the NSLC brand,” Beverley Ware, a spokesperson for the NSLC, wrote in an email.

The new sign is one of many things that are still being rolled out in the province ahead of legalization.

The NSLC has yet to detail what the price of products will be in their stores and information on how online sales will be conducted is scarce.

“Product will be offered in three price points – value, core and premium. The prices will be determined based on the illegal market and the legal market elsewhere in Canada,” Ware wrote, adding that the online purchases will be delivered by Canada Post and that the corporation expects to announce more details about their online store soon.

Nova Scotians will be able to purchase cannabis at 12 stores scattered throughout the province. Global News has mapped out where they are located below.

The Clyde Street location in Halifax will be the province’s only stand-alone store. The other 11 locations will have cannabis retail under the same roof as alcohol, although the two will be sold separately.

The retail scheme has come under fire from critics, who say that the arrangement poses a public health risk.

Justice Minister Mark Furey has defended the position, saying that the province was following a federal marijuana panel’s advice on protective measures including staff training and no cross-promotion.

The corporation placed an order in August for 3.75 million grams of cannabis to stock its retail outlets.

Approximately 78 strains of marijuana — from 14 Canadian cannabis vendors — will be available to customers.

The order includes 282 cannabis products — flower, seeds, pre-rolls, oil and gel caps — as well as 21 accessories.

At the time the NSLC said it chose the strains and amounts based on sales data from North American markets, product availability and the suppliers’ ability to provide a continuous supply.