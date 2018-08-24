NSLC orders 3.75M grams of cannabis to stock stores ahead of legalization

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) has ordered 3.75 million grams of cannabis to stock its retail outlets ahead of legalization on Oct. 17.

READ MORE: ‘Modern and bright’: NSLC unveils renovated cannabis retail outlet

“We have done our homework and believe the 78 strains we have ordered will provide customers with a varied product assortment,” said Bret Mitchell, NSLC president and CEO, in a news release.

“We have carefully selected the strains and will adjust our inventory based on customer preference.”

The first purchase orders were placed with 14 Canadian cannabis vendors, including two from the Atlantic region. The orders include 282 cannabis products — flower, seeds, pre-rolls, oil and gel caps — as well as 21 accessories.

WATCH: Dalhousie University professor concerned NSLC is glamourizing cannabis

The NSLC says it chose the strains and amounts based on sales data from North American markets, product availability and the suppliers’ ability to provide continuous supply.

The Crown corporation didn’t sign memorandums of understanding with the vendors, so it says it has the flexibility to change their lineup of products later on based on demand. The plan is to add more Nova Scotia products to its inventory once local producers obtain licences from Health Canada to produce and sell recreational cannabis.

.@theNSLC has ordered 3.75 million grams of #cannabis to stock its outlets ahead of legalization on Oct. 17. Here's a list of their vendors. #NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/zptCnbN9P8 — Rebecca Lau (@RebeccaLau) August 24, 2018

In total, the NSLC anticipates it will order about 15 million grams of product in the first year of legalization.

READ MORE: Halifax takes first step in tightening regulations around cannabis use

The NSLC also notes it has launched customer education and social responsibility programs to inform people on the rules and best practices when it comes to consuming cannabis.