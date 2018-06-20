Halifax takes first step in tightening regulations around cannabis use

Halifax has taken the first step in tightening its regulations around public consumption of smoking on all municipal properties ahead of impending cannabis legalization.

Halifax Regional Council voted to approve the first reading of a slate of amendments to the municipality’s Respecting Nuisances bylaw and prohibit smoking on municipal lands, streets and parks.

The only exception would be in “designated areas.”

Breaking the proposed bylaw would result in a ticket between $25 and $2,000.

The proposed amendments would also prohibit the cultivation of cannabis outside of a dwelling.

Another option for those looking to grow cannabis will be to grow in an accessory building — or shed. The decision came after Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency officials raised concerns about the possibility of fire during the extraction of concentrated cannabis oil.

The amendments also set a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000 for growing cannabis in a yard or on a deck.

“It’s much easier to start slow with a measured and fairly robust control mechanism than to try and reel things in later on down the road,” said John Traves, the director of legal services for the municipality in a briefing at council on Tuesday.

The Halifax Regional Municipality estimates that they’re looking at $950,000 in start-up costs for things such as training.

There will be $3 million in ongoing costs, including $1 million for police, $650,000 for fire monitoring, $1.5 million for planning and development, $400,000 for legal costs, $180,000 for human resources and $300,000 for corporate and customer training.

Staff estimate that enforcing the new bylaws would require the municipality to hire eight new bylaw officers, a new supervisor and a support staff to an estimated cost of $970,000 a year.

Traves said the municipality is not looking at cannabis regulations as a health regulator but instead preserving how everyone can have enjoyment of their shared space. Odour has been the biggest source of complaints in communities that have already approved cannabis, he said.

The amendments look to strengthen changes made by the Nova Scotia government in March, when they amended the Smoke-Free Places Act, prohibiting smoking within 20 metres of playgrounds located in outdoor public spaces or within 20 metres of publicly owned sport and recreation venues.

“This, unlike the U.S., is very much a multi-jurisdictional issue. It’s led by the federal government’s legislation, then trickling down through the provincial, and municipal is at the tail end,” said Traves.