Saskatchewan’s highest court hearing David Woods’ murder conviction appeal

Saskatchewan’s top court is set to hear the appeal of convicted killer David Woods.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal will hear arguments Tuesday on Woods’ claims a number of errors were made at his murder trial, and that he had ineffective council.

Woods also claims new evidence provides clear proof he was framed and wrongfully convicted of his wife’s death.

Dorothy Woods disappeared from her Saskatoon home in 2011. Her body was found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake nearly two months later.

During Woods’ trial, court heard Dorothy had been strangled, her body wrapped in poly and bound with rope.

Her body was discovered after Woods drove to the area not knowing police had hidden a GPS tracking device on his vehicle.

Woods was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014, and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He filed his appeal shortly after he was sentenced.

The appeal was originally scheduled to be heard in September 2017, but both the Crown and defence said more time was needed to prepare arguments.

There was also frustration expressed by the panel over Woods hiring and firing numerous lawyers.

During those proceedings, Woods was instructed the attorney he has now would be with him for the long haul as they attempt to throw out his guilty conviction.

