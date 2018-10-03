St. Albert Honda wins 2018 Canada’s Best Restroom contest

A car dealership just north of Edmonton has been recognized for having the best bathroom in the county.

The St. Albert Honda dealership was crowned the 2018 winner of the Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest.

“The customer’s first impression is important in any retail experience, so we put just as much thought into our restrooms as our showrooms and service areas because we want to provide the best experience,” St. Albert Honda owner Ross Hodgins said.

READ MORE: St. Albert car dealership recognized for its clean and convenient bathrooms

The washrooms were designed after the dealership’s colours and feature an accent wall intended to represent the revolutions per minute (RPM) meter in a vehicle and the redline effect.

The facilities were chosen because of their convenience and cleanliness with specialty fixtures, such as touchless facets, soap dispensers, hand dryers, towel dispensers, automatic air fresheners and deluxe baby changing stations in both the men’s and women’s washrooms.

READ MORE: Alberta gas station bathroom wins 2016 best restroom contest

The bathrooms also feature a hands-free door opener that allows visitors to avoid contact with door handles.

The dealership claimed the top prize of $2,500 in Cintas products and services to maintain its washrooms.

In 2016, the Whitecourt Esso Super Station won the same competition, and a Shell Super Station washroom in Valleyview, Alta. took the top prize in 2013.

You voted and the results are in! St. Albert Honda has been awarded Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest. We are so thankful to everyone who voted and we are positively thrilled to receive this award! #CanadasBestRestroom pic.twitter.com/yXrNTqsASX — St. Albert Honda (@stalberthonda) October 3, 2018