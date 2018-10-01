Forge FC names first-ever head coach

Hamilton’s new soccer club has a its first head coach and technical director.

Forge FC announced that Bobby Smyrniotis is joining the club after years of coaching in the Ontario youth ranks.

“It’s an honour and privilege to become the first technical director and head coach in Forge FC history,” Smyrniotis said. “I believe the Canadian Premier League is creating something special for soccer in this country and I’m excited to be a part of it from the inception.”

We caught up with Coach Bobby Smyrniotis, to talk his philosophy, culture and much, much more.#ForgeFC #WelcomeBobby pic.twitter.com/smqCuSR9WK — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) October 1, 2018

Forge FC will begin play in Hamilton in 2019 when the Canadian Premier League kicks off for the first time.

Smyrniotis is the co-founder of Mississauga’s Sigma FC, which plays out of League1 Ontario. The 39-year-old Scarborough-native was also the head coach and technical director for 13 years. The program produced 16 players who have gone on to play professionally in North America and internationally, including Cyle Larin, Kyle Bekker and Manjrekar James of the Canadian men’s national team.

“Bobby and his team at Sigma have created one of the best soccer development institutions in North America.” said Forge FC co-founder Bob Young in a media release. “They have done it by developing talented Canadians from southern Ontario into outstanding national calibre soccer players, many of whom are now professionals playing here and in Europe. We have great aspirations for Forge FC. The success of Bobby’s work with Sigma is a perfect fit for the vision of the Canadian Premier League, and specifically with our goals for Forge FC.”

🗣 "You couldn't have picked a better man for the job." How big of an impact does Coach Bobby have on the players he develops? Just ask @CanadaSoccerEN & @NorthCarolinaFC midfielder, Kyle Bekker.#ForgeFC #WelcomeBobby pic.twitter.com/JroNg3ZEGL — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) October 1, 2018

Smyrniotis led Sigma to a 28-2-8 record over the last two regular seasons. He was selected to coach in the men’s All-Star game in each of the past four seasons.

At least one graduate of the Sigma FC program has attended the Canadian men’s national team camp since January 2013, while 140 youth players have gone on to play NCAA and U Sports soccer on scholarship.

Prior to Sigma FC, Smyrniotis worked in the youth academy of Greek Super League power Olympiacos FC as an academy coach in 2003 and 2004. Along with his coaching duties, he supported the club’s youth technical director on curriculum development and presentations for both the club and the Hellenic Football Federation.

Forge FC say Smyrniotis is currently completing his Union of European Football Associations “A” coaching license, mandated by UEFA, the official governing body of European football. The licence is one level below the UEFA pro licence and allows holders to be head coaches of youth teams up to age 18, reserve teams for top-flight clubs, and men’s professional second-tier clubs.

As a player, Smyrniotis played in both the U.S. and Canadian university systems with the College of Charleston and York University, respectively.

The CPL will feature seven other teams: HFC Wanderers FC (Halifax), York City 9 (suburban Toronto), Valour FC (Winnipeg), FC Edmonton (currently playing in the NASL), Cavalry FC (Calgary), and Pacific FC (Victoria).

The league aims to be, as commissioner Dave Clanachan put it, the bridge between the 15- to 16-year-old players in Canada and the professional level.

The CPL is headquartered in Toronto with future plans for a second office in Hamilton.