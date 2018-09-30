Largest cruise ship ever to enter Port of Vancouver takes on passengers

The largest cruise ship ever to dock in the Port of Vancouver glided slowly into port early Sunday morning.

The massive Norwegian Bliss weighs in at 168,000 tonnes, is 333 metres long and can accommodate almost 6,000 passengers and crew.

For context, that’s about 1,000 more people than the population of Osoyoos.

The vessel arrived around 3 a.m., and needed a seasonal low tide in order to fit under the Lions Gate Bridge.

It is picking up about 4,000 passengers on Sunday, before departing for Los Angeles and then wintering along the Mexican Riviera.

Downtown Vancouver is expected to be bustling on Sunday, as the Bliss is not the only cruise vessel scheduled in port.

Three other cruise ships are in the city over the weekend, and people in the area of Canada Place are being advised to expect crowds and heavy traffic.

Launched in April 2018, the Breakaway Plus-class Norwegian Bliss is Norwegian Cruise Lines’ newest vessel, and sister ship to the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy,

The vessel was last docked in the region when it stopped in at the Victoria Harbour back in June.

Among the ships amenities are 29 restaurants, a multi-slide water park and a two-level go-kart track, which the company says is the world’s largest at sea.