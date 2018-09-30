Edmonton Eskimos make coaching change after loss to Winnipeg Blue Bombers
A A
One day after a 30-3 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Edmonton Eskimos have made a staffing change.
In a release, the team said special teams co-ordinator Cory McDiarmid has been relieved of his duties.
Current special teams assistant Dave Jackson will assume the responsibilities of McDiarmid’s former role, effective immediately.
A press conference will be held Monday, where head coach Jason Maas will talk about the decision.
Maas will also chat with Morley Scott on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on the Eskimos Coaches Show on 630 CHED.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.