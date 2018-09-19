After 2 weeks to rest, Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable set to return from injury

He’s been a valuable member of the Edmonton Eskimos offence since coming to the the green and gold in a trade last October from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. When he hasn’t been in the lineup, the Eskimos have felt his absence.

Running back C.J. Gable is set to return this week after missing the Labour Day rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders. Add in the bye week and Gable feels fresh heading into this Saturday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

“I’m ready for this now. It’s been two weeks now and that’s too long,” Gable said. “I’m ready to go.”

Gable is third in the CFL in rushing with 681 yards and has scored three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. He’s also gifted in pass protection and against the Redblacks, who like to blitz. Head coach Jason Maas says the return of Gable is key.

“All of our backs are capable of blocking, but C.J. is one of the best in the league at doing it,” Maas said. “It’s always great to have C.J. back in the lineup.”

Both teams have identical 7-5 records with the Eskimos currently tied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for second place in the Western Division. The Redblacks are first in the Eastern Division. Gable says the records don’t lie, both teams are very similar.

“It’s like playing ourselves, they do the same things we do out there and it’s similar,” Gable said. “I know some coaches are there and run a similar offence so it feels the same.”

Kick-off Saturday from TD Place in Ottawa is at 2 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 12:30 p.m.