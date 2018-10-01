Blogs
October 1, 2018 5:00 am

Rick Zamperin: No team dances on the Ticats logo and gets away with it

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) celebrates his first touchdown during first half CFL Football game action against the BC Lions in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Well, that was more like it, eh?

The Ticats returned to the .500 mark in an outstanding way on Saturday after demolishing the B.C. Lions 40-10.

Hamilton’s defence was dominant from start to finish, compiling six sacks and recording three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

To be honest, the game was over by the end of the first quarter. It was 20-0 for the Cats and the Leos didn’t have a hope in hell of making a comeback.

Jeremiah Masoli was surgical, Brandon Banks was unstoppable, John White went over the century mark with relative ease, and the D played its best game of the year.

The reason? Hamilton wanted it more.

To be more precise, a video showing Lions players dancing on the Tiger-Cats logo at Tim Hortons Field during their walkthrough on Friday afternoon went viral – a least among those in Ticats Nation — and gave Hamilton all the motivation they needed.

Now, it wasn’t the reason the Cats walked away with the victory on Saturday, but sports fans know the importance of bulletin board material.

I also think the way Hamilton lost to B.C. the previous week — that hairball the Cats coughed up in overtime — was another factor.

The Cats’ latest victory puts them at 7-7, two points behind Ottawa for first place in the East Division.

The Redblacks shouldn’t have to provide Hamilton with any added motivation leading up to their crucial October home-and-home series.

I have a feeling that both teams will be ready, and may the best one win.

