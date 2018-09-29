Kelowna youth seeks help in getting stolen motorbike back

A young Kelowna boy is seeking public help in getting his stolen motorcycle back.

Maxim Popoff, a provincial dirt-bike champion in his age class, had his motorcycle stolen from the family’s garage. Popoff, 11, has been racing for the past two years. The family says the theft took place between 11:30 p.m. on Friday night and 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The motorbike is an 85 cc KTM 2018 model.

If you have any information about Popoff’s stolen bike, call the RCMP or Crimestoppers.