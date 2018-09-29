Giving back: 15th annual Hall of Recognition takes place in Pointe-Saint-Charles

It was a very special Saturday for hundreds of Pointe-Saint-Charles residents.

The 15th annual Hall of Recognition took place at the Point’s YMCA. Around 400 people attended to raise money for the community and to see five inductees be honoured.

“What it’s done is it’s rallied people that were here in the 1950s and 60s to come back and honour their friends and to support the youth from the community today as they aspire towards their dreams of a higher education,” said the Hall of Recognition chairman Kevin Figsby.

Figsby created the Hall of Recognition ceremony in 2003 as a way to save the YMCA from closure. But since then, the ceremony has grown into something bigger.

To date, the event has raised over $500,000 for the neighbourhood’s various social, recreational and educational programs, as well as scholarship funds to students living in the Point.

“We’ve been able to provide 275 students with almost $250,000 in funding for their post-secondary education,” added Figsby.

Each person or entity selected to enter the Hall of Recognition has contributed to the community in some way.

This year’s inductees include athlete and volunteer Linda Millar, community volunteer Gordie Bernier, the Erin Sports Association, as well as former Irishman of the year and Leo’s Boys president Bob Ross, and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame Frank Dillio. Ross and Dillio were honoured posthumously.

“He would have been very proud,” said Barry Ross, son of the late Bob Ross. “I know he’s looking down on us now and we’re very proud of him.”

Those in attendance said the best part of the day was catching up.

“It’s like a get-together,” said Tim Furlong, president of the Erin Sports Association. “We all come back.”