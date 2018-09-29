Sports
September 29, 2018 1:57 pm

Halifax staff recommend against renaming street after Sidney Crosby

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL preseason hockey game, in Pittsburgh. The Eastern Conference is full of a mix of new challengers like Toronto and the familiar cast of contenders from Pittsburgh to Boston to Tampa Bay.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

City staff in Halifax are advising against renaming a road after Sidney Crosby, noting that Nova Scotia’s hockey darling doesn’t meet the existing criteria for commemorative naming because he has not yet retired.

A staff report up for discussion by council on Tuesday explores the implications of renaming Dartmouth’s Forest Hills Parkway to Sidney Crosby Parkway.

The report says that while staff acknowledge “the broad range of positive impacts that Sidney Crosby’s athletic achievements have on the local community,” renaming the street for him would conflict with municipal policies.

They say the Civic Addressing Policy discourages changes to street names unless there are public safety issues with the current name, adding that renaming is often disruptive for residents, businesses and emergency services.

Instead, the report suggested six other ways to commemorate Crosby, including the declaration of a “Sidney Crosby Day,” naming a community ice rink after him or installing a public art project in his honour.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is widely considered to be one of the best athletes to come out of Nova Scotia and was voted number one in a list of the province’s top 15 athletes compiled by the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame over the summer.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

